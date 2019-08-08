× Taylor Swift opens up about rifts with Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry

SAN DIEGO — Taylor Swift looks stunning on the September cover of Vogue, but it’s what she reveals inside that you’ll want to see.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer dives right in, saying she finds herself in a totally different place than three years ago, when she was in the middle of a public he-said she-said brawl with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West over lyrics he used to describe her in one of his songs.

Swift says she is at peace now, though at the time felt embarrassed, shamed and bullied by the couple.

“When you’re going through loss or embarrassment or shame, it’s a grieving process with so many micro emotions in a day. One of the reasons why I didn’t do interviews for ‘Reputation’ was that I couldn’t figure out how I felt hour to hour,” she tells the magazine. “Sometimes I felt like: All these things taught me something that I never could have learned in a way that didn’t hurt as much. Five minutes later, I’d feel like: That was horrible. Why did that have to happen? What am I supposed to take from this other than mass amounts of humiliation? And then five minutes later I’d think: I think I might be happier than I’ve ever been.”

Swift directly addresses when Kardashian West called her a “snake” on Twitter in 2016.

“A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience,” she said. “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly. When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, ‘Kill yourself.'”

Then there was her feud with Katy Perry. After Perry sent her an actual olive branch, Swift reveals how the two met in private to mend their friendship.

“Swift asked her to be in the [‘You Need to Calm Down’] video: ‘[Perry] wrote back, ‘This makes me so emotional. I’m so up for this. I want us to be that example. But let’s spend some time together. Because I want it to be real.’ So she came over and we talked for hours,” reports Vogue.

“We decided the metaphor for what happens in the media,” Swift explains, “is they pick two people and it’s like they’re pouring gasoline all over the floor. All that needs to happen is one false move, one false word, one misunderstanding, and a match is lit and dropped. That’s what happened with us. It was: ‘Who’s better? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor?’ The tension is so high that it becomes impossible for you to not think that the other person has something against you.”

