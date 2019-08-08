Police seeking Chula Vista burglar

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a thief who broke into a Chula Vista home almost two months ago.

A surveillance camera captured photos of the intruder when he broke into the home in eastern Chula Vista around 1:20 p.m. on June 10, according to police.

The man, who had a muscular build and was wearing a red Puma T-shirt, stole about $5,000 worth of property from the home before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

