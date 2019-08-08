Nuclear Regulatory Commission to address San Onofre in webinar on decommissioning nuke plants

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will host a public webinar Thursday to discuss and answer questions regarding the decommissioning process for nuclear power plants, including the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

The webinar is part of the NRC’s information gathering process for a report on input from community advisory boards that focus on the decommissioning of nuclear power plants. The NRC is required to produce the report as part of the federal Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act, which went into effect Jan. 14.

Later this year, the NRC will also host public meetings around the country, including in San Diego County, to take questions on nuclear power plant decommissioning. The meetings will be held through October, although no dates or locations have been announced yet.

San Onofre, which shut down in 2012, still holds roughly 3.6 million pounds of spent nuclear fuel in an underground storage facility that sits about 100 feet from the Pacific Ocean near the Camp Pendleton Marine base. The plant is currently being decommissioned and Southern California Edison is transferring canisters of nuclear waste to a more secure storage facility on the plant’s premises.

The webinar is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Residents interested in participating can register online.