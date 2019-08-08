Nearly $160K in narcotics found inside fake car battery

CAMPO, Calif. — Two people were arrested Wednesday night in Campo on suspicion of hiding nearly $160,000 worth of narcotics inside a false car battery, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Around 7:45 p.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents were inspecting a grey 2007 Nissan Sentra at the Interstate 8 checkpoint when they discovered seven suspicious packages hidden inside the false battery compartment. Four of those packages contained 7.62 pounds of black tar heroin valued at $79,580. The other three packages contained 6.57 pounds of fentanyl in powder and pill forms worth an estimated $78,970.

The 41-year-old male driver and his 26-year-old female passenger, both U.S. citizens, were placed under arrest. The woman’s child was also in the car and was turned over to a family member.

The drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration and Border Patrol seized the car.

