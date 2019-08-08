Man pleads guilty to assault with a deadly weapon for bus stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A man who stabbed a fellow passenger during a fight on a Greyhound bus last year, forcing the driver to pull over on a freeway near University City, pleaded guilty Thursday to assault with a deadly weapon.

Gilbert Dominguez, 36, also pleaded guilty to an assault charge for an unrelated fistfight, in which he assaulted a fellow San Diego County jail inmate last Oct. 22, and admitted several prior convictions, including a 2001 Los Angeles County carjacking case.

Dominguez was originally charged with attempted murder for the July 11, 2018, bus stabbing, but that count will be dismissed at his Nov. 12 sentencing. He faces anywhere from 13 to 21 years in state prison.

Dominguez and the 27-year-old victim began arguing for unknown reasons as the bus was making a run from San Ysidro to Oceanside via northbound Interstate 5. As the coach approached Genesee Avenue, the quarrel became violent, prompting the driver to pull over onto the right-hand shoulder.

After pulling to a stop, the driver was able to separate the combatants and push Dominguez out the door. The defendant then ran off up a hillside embankment into the eastern reaches of the UC San Diego campus.

Paramedics took the injured man to nearby Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening stab wounds, including at least one to the neck. A short time later, police arrested Dominguez near UC San Diego Thornton Hospital.