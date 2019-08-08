Julian apple orchards may be affected by Chinese agriculture boycott

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JULIAN, Calif. -- According to U.S. Agriculture numbers, one out of every four apples is exported with China being 10th when it comes to importing U.S. apples.

Ryan Cross operates Julian Farm and Orchard where they grow berries, pumpkins and apples.

Cross's apples, as well as most of the apples grown in Julian, don't end up in China but as growers, they worry what will happen to farmers and fruit producers across the country as the Chinese government has announced a total boycott of all farm products from the United States.

"Hopefully there’s a resolution a fair trade deficit, which is the goal with what’s going on, maybe some pain in the short term for apple growers but in the long term this will be a good thing," said Cross.

According to some agriculture experts, the Chinese boycott is going to generate less demand for farm products such as apples driving prices and profits down.

The California Farm Bureau told Fox 5 the recent tariff's on American grown produce, fruits and vegetables has had a "big impact on growers and farmers in the state especially those who produce almonds and pistachios in Central California."

It also says that it's too early to tell what the implications will be from the Chinese boycott.