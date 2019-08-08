Helicopter ambulance lands on freeway to rescue crash victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – An accident victim was cut from the wreckage of his car and flown by helicopter to a local hospital early Thursday.

The driver crashed into a big rig on northbound Interstate 5 just south of the Harbor Drive exit to Camp Pendleton at about 1 a.m.

Rescuers had to use the Jaws of Life to cut open the mangled car to get the driver out. A helicopter ambulance landed on the freeway and flew the victim to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

All lanes of the freeway were reopened in time for the morning commute.