DEL MAR, Calif. — More than a dozen firefighters were quick to stop a Del Mar business from going up in flames early Thursday morning.

The non-injury fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at the Taste of Thai restaurant off San Andres Drive north of Via Del La Valley, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews had the flames under control within an hour.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

