× Dora and the Lost City of Gold

I rarely go to the movie screenings on Saturday morning, which are kids films. When I saw the trailer for the Dora The Explorer film, I thought that the girl cast to play Dora was cute and would probably be huge after this. I did a Google search and found that Isabela Moner is already quite popular. She was in a Transformers film, and she was on a Nickelodeon show called 100 Things to Do Before High School. And I didn’t realize she was the same actress I praised for her performance as the spunky, sometimes snotty, kid in Instant Family with Mark Wahlberg. Mark’s nephew Jeffrey Wahlberg plays Diego in this, but it was the fact that Instant Family involves a couple that takes on 3 foster kids, I thought I’d tell my friend Antoinette about this. She recently took in two foster kids, and we had talked about Instant Family before. I thought going to this screening might be a treat for the two new additions to her family. When I threw the idea by her she mentioned one of the kids talking about getting a Dora style haircut. I did tell her to try and wrangle a paragraph out of them on what they thought of the film.

Since I didn’t expect youngsters to give a synopsis, here’s the deal. Dora the Explorer is an animated show on Nickelodeon that has been on the air for 19 years now.

This story involves Dora, who has spent many years exploring the jungle with her parents, now entering the jungle that is high school (think Mean Girls, but a G-rated version). Soon she ends up leading her monkey Boots on an adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria and Michael Pena). There’s a mysterious jungle inhabitant, who is played by the most famous comedic actor in Mexico — Eugenio Derbez (who has cracked me up in his few American films). Since there’s the word “gold” in the title, I’m guessing that plays a big part; and since the cast has Benicio Del Toro and Danny Trejo, I’m guessing they’re the bad guys. Side note: in real life, Trejo is not only one of the nicest guys you could meet, as I write this, he’s all over the news for rescuing a baby out of an overturned car.

Now, what did the children think of the movie? And what did they think about the fact that they were given an “assignment” that probably felt like homework to them? Well, here’s what Antoinette got out of them, in her email to me:

The kids enjoyed Dora The Explorer and The Lost City of Gold. They thought it was funny and full of adventure. They liked that even as a teenager, Dora has remained unchanged in her positive outlook and humor.

At first the kids did not like how Dora’s cousin Diego was cold and embarrassed by her, but they later warmed up to him when they saw that he still likes to participate in adventure.

They particularly enjoyed the part where the characters were enveloped by the “spray” coming out of these large flowers that grew in the Amazon. The spray had changed the characters so

that they had cartoon-like features, which the kids, as well as the rest of the audience, found to be hilarious.

The kids gave the movie a 10/10.

–Now, I usually grade a 5-star system. It’s been a long time since I took a math class, but I think if I rounded this down, that comes out to 5 stars.