Burglars hit two more optometry shops

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Two people were detained early Thursday in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of eyeglass frames from a Lens Crafters shop , according to Escondido police.

The burglary at a LensCrafters in the Escondido Promenade Center was reported around 3:45 a.m. A witness told FOX 5 that thieves smashed several windows at the LensCrafters and made off with thousands of dollars worth of eyewear.

Police did not say why they believed that the two people being questioned about the burglary were involved.

Meanwhile, police in La Mesa were investigating a break-in at another optometry store. Investigators were sent to New View Optometric Center on El Cajon Boulevard after the burglary was reported at around 5 a.m. No other details were released about the break-in.

Thursday’s burglaries follow a break-in in July at Pack and Bianes Vision Care Optometry in the 300 block of East H Street, where thieves stole more than $50,000 in merchandise.

In June, thieves made off with another $50,000 worth of eyeglass frames in a pre-dawn burglary at New Optix Optometry in Kearny Mesa.

Investigators have not said if any of the optometry heists were related.