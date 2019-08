Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Lifeguards issued an aggressive shark warning in Cardiff Thursday after a sea lion was bitten by a shark and died.

Lifeguards posted signs between towers 10 and 15 on Cardiff State Beach advising beachgoers to enter the water at their own risk.

SeaWorld San Diego's rescue team went to the beach Thursday morning to bring the injured sea lion back to the park. The animal eventually died from its severe bite wounds.

#WARNING aggressive shark spotted in the area of lifeguard Tower 11 at Cardiff State Beach. One sea lion died as a result of a significant shark bite. Warning signs posted between towers 10-15. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/yYqdfOoh7T — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) August 8, 2019