SAN DIEGO — Two people suffered burn injuries in a boat fire Thursday afternoon off Dana Landing in Mission Bay.

The fire has been knocked down and arrangements were being made for towing, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Happening now – @SDLifeguards and firefighters handling this boat fire off Dana Landing. Two burn patients now on land being treated. Boat fire is knocked down & arrangements will be made for towing. #teamwork pic.twitter.com/VOmuxWoNLX — SDFD (@SDFD) August 8, 2019

