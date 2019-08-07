Thunderstorms expected in some parts of county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

Monsoonal moisture moving up from the south could produce thunderstorms, strong winds and brief periods of heavy rainfall in those areas, NWS meteorologist Samantha Connolly said.

Any thunderstorms that do develop are expected to clear from the mountains and deserts by Wednesday evening, Connolly said.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 20 percent Wednesday in both areas.

Low clouds and fog will cover coastal areas and portions of the western valleys Wednesday morning before skies become mostly sunny by this afternoon, forecasters said.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 82 degrees near the coast and inland, 85 in the western valleys, 92 near the foothills, 93 in the mountains and 109 in the deserts.

Temperatures are expected to remain around the same this weekend before warming again on Tuesday.