Suspected overdoses reported at home where toddler was found dead

SAN DIEGO — Two people were found suffering from apparent drug overdoses at a Tierrasanta home Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a toddler was discovered dead there in her mother’s vehicle.

The medical emergency in the 10300 block of Leary Street was reported about 10:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took a man and woman to a hospital for treatment of suspected overdoses, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said. Further details, including the type of drugs possibly involved, were not released.

Early Monday afternoon, a woman who lives at the home in a military- housing complex just east of Interstate 15 made a 911 call to report that she had just awakened and could not find her 2-year-old daughter. The mother’s line then went dead, Hernandez said.

A short time later, the resident called back and told a dispatcher that she had found her child in her vehicle, unresponsive and not breathing.

Medics went to the home and tried in vain to revive the girl before pronouncing her dead at the scene.

The woman has not been arrested or charged in connection with her daughter’s death, though investigations into the fatality are ongoing, according to Hernandez.

The mother was not one of the people involved in Wednesday morning’s medical emergency at the residence, the spokesman said.