‘Summer Fun in L.A.’ map highlights more than 800 sites for visitors

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin Wednesday launched a “Summer Fun in L.A.” online map, which highlights public places to visit, sites to see and things to do in the city during the summer season.

“Everyone who lives in or visits Los Angeles knows that landmarks like the Griffith Observatory and the L.A. Zoo are wonderful summer destinations, but there are hundreds of other exciting activities throughout the city,” Galperin said. “My Summer Fun in L.A. map shows Angelenos what’s out there and helps them take advantage of these public amenities. As a city, we invest considerable resources to create free and low-cost opportunities for our residents because they all deserve to enjoy themselves and live happy, healthy lives.”

The interactive map is geared toward Angelenos and visitors looking for enjoyable, inexpensive and family-friendly activities. It features more than 800 city-funded sites, services and programs, including swimming pools, hiking trails, golf courses, parks, museums, libraries and art centers, most of which are free or low-cost.

Activities are mapped by location and grouped into four main categories. Each pin on the map provides users with details on the location’s name, activity type, address and website. Users can also search by address to find activities near them. The Summer Fun in L.A. map explains what public resources put toward operation and maintenance of the facilities.

“This comprehensive resource makes it easier for residents and visitors alike to discover and enjoy L.A.’s hidden gem activities that are perfect for all ages,” said Ernest Wooden Jr., president and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.