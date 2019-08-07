Streets closed, evacuations ordered for Mid-City gas leak

SAN DIEGO — Officials closed streets and asked neighbors to evacuate due to a gas leak near City Heights Wednesday.
The leak started just before 9 a.m. when a third-party contractor hit a half-inch pipe broke in a backyard on 41st Street near Landis Street, San Diego Gas & Electric confirmed.
SDG&E arrived to stop the leak while police and firefighters asked neighbors to evacuate and blocked roads in the area. Other neighbors were asked to shelter in place, a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said.
The area is mostly made up of homes, but a small market and church were included in the evacuation orders. No one was injured.
32.745934 -117.106979