Streets closed, evacuations ordered for Mid-City gas leak

Posted 9:44 AM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14AM, August 7, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Officials closed streets and asked neighbors to evacuate due to a gas leak near City Heights Wednesday.

The leak started just before 9 a.m. when a third-party contractor hit a half-inch pipe broke in a backyard on 41st Street near Landis Street, San Diego Gas & Electric confirmed.

SDG&E arrived to stop the leak while police and firefighters asked neighbors to evacuate and blocked roads in the area. Other neighbors were asked to shelter in place, a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said.

The area is mostly made up of homes, but a small market and church were included in the evacuation orders. No one was injured.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.