Streets closed, evacuations ordered for Mid-City gas leak

SAN DIEGO — Officials closed streets and asked neighbors to evacuate due to a gas leak near City Heights Wednesday.

The leak started just before 9 a.m. when a third-party contractor hit a half-inch pipe broke in a backyard on 41st Street near Landis Street, San Diego Gas & Electric confirmed.

SDG&E arrived to stop the leak while police and firefighters asked neighbors to evacuate and blocked roads in the area. Other neighbors were asked to shelter in place, a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said.

The area is mostly made up of homes, but a small market and church were included in the evacuation orders. No one was injured.

