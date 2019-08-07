× Road shut down outside convention center after pedestrian hit by car

SAN DIEGO — Streets were closed outside the convention center after a person was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

A pedestrian was walking along Harbor Drive outside the convention center when they were hit by the car around 9 a.m., smashing the vehicle’s windshield.

Harbor Drive was shut down at Fifth Avenue and Harbor Police Department was handling the investigation. Officials did not immediately release details about the cause of the crash but said the pedestrian was badly hurt.

Traffic Alert: Due to a serious injury accident investigation all southbound traffic on Harbor Drive near 1st Avenue is being diverted. We anticipate the delay for approximately an hour. Please avoid the area. — Port of San Diego Harbor PD (@PortSDHPD) August 7, 2019

Southbound traffic was being diverted near 1st Avenue, Harbor PD said. People were asked to avoid the area.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.