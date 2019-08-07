Police seeking Chollas Creek homicide suspect

SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man seen fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting in the Chollas Creek neighborhood.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire near Colina Park Golf Course about 2:30 p.m. Friday found 26-year-old Lazaro Orozco mortally wounded in the 4000 block of 52nd Street, according to San Diego police. Medics took Orozco to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man believed to be the shooter was seen running out of the area to the west following the shooting, Lt. Matthew Dobbs said.

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch Latino in his 20s or early 30s, wearing plaid shorts, a white shirt, a blue jacket, white tennis shoes and what appeared to be a cast or bandage on his left arm.

Investigators believe the deadly shooting occurred during a roadside fight between the two men. The reason for the dispute was unclear.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.