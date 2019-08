× Police investigating reports of shots fired in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Linda Vista Wednesday evening.

The shots were reported near Tait and Kelly streets, according to San Diego police.

One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance nearby.

#SanDiego police investigating a shooting at Kelly Street Park in #LindaVista … this is the third shooting in this area in recent months. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/V7IHjWBeFi — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) August 8, 2019

