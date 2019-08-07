Pink ’emoji house’ at center of SoCal neighborhood feud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- In sunny Manhattan Beach, an oceanfront city in the Los Angeles area, a bright pink home adorned with emojis is at the center of a neighborhood controversy.

Homeowner Kathryn Kidd told KTLA she just wanted to cheer up the block with an artistic expression that matched her personality. But neighbors claim it's payback for people reporting the house to the city for illegally hosting short-term rentals.

"It makes a mockery of the neighborhood," one neighbor said. "I was shocked that somebody did this in retaliation."

The feud was first reported by Easy Reader News, and later picked up by the LA Times and myriad online publications.

According to Easy Reader, the paint job appeared shortly after Kidd was fined $4,000 for violating the city's rental laws. Neighbors say that it clashes with the neighborhood's aesthetic, hurts their property values and is meant as a taunting gesture.

Kidd told the weekly newspaper the timing was not intended to mock anyone, and the city has warned her furious neighbors that they have little jurisdiction over murals painted on private property.

For now, it appears the emojis are there to stay.