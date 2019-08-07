Man carjacked during midnight Craigslist sale

SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday were searching for two men who carjacked another man after meeting for a supposed Craigslist exchange at a Mission Valley shopping center.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. on Fenton Parkway just west of SDCCU Stadium, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 50-year-old man had posted items on Craigslist and arranged to meet a prospective buyer at the location, Buttle said.

When the victim arrived, a man walked up to his driver’s side window while another man approached the rear window on the driver’s side, the officer said.

“The second suspect reached in the rear window and stuck what the victim believed to be a gun in his back,” Buttle said. “The victim grabbed his dog and ran.”

The two bandits then got in the man’s car — a gray BMW 328i with tinted windows and Oklahoma license plate HUP049 — and drove off, followed by a second vehicle, he said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the location of the car was asked to call SDPD’s robbery division at 619-531-2299 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.