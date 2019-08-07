Lindbergh Field ranked nation’s best airport

SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport is the best in the U.S. according to The Points Guy, a popular travel website.

The new rankings note Lindbergh Field’s “healthy dose of amenities, superior record of on-time flights and incredibly convenient location” (about 7 minutes from downtown) among the reasons it earned top honors.

The rest of the top five includes Phoenix, Portland, Atlanta and Sacramento’s air travel hubs.

Chicago Midway won the dubious honor of worst major airport in the U.S., according to The Points Guy.

The rankings weighed a variety of factors, with a particular emphasis on amenities. Points were also awarded for the commute to major areas of the city and the airports record of on-time flights.

