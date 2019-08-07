× Have you seen these children?

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are being asked to keep an eye out fo three Southern California children who have been missing for a year.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking the public to help find Lelsy Ponce-Delcado, 12; and her two brothers, Kevin, 10; and Tommy, 8. The three siblings were last seen on Aug. 7, 2018, in Long Beach , California.

Authorities believe the children are with their mother, Yuliana Ponce-Delgado, 32, and their stepfather, Alejandro Montoya-Honorato, 34. All five people are believed to still be in the Southern California area. They may travel to Bellflower, San Ysidro or Calexico, or they may attempt to cross the border into Mexico, the center said.

Anyone with information about the location of the children was asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or the Long Beach Police Department at 562-435-6711.