Gas leak reported in North Park

SAN DIEGO — Utility crews were working to make repairs at the site of a natural gas leak on Utah Street in North Park Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The natural gas leak reported in the 4200 block of Utah Street near Howard Avenue resulted in no reports of evacuations, injuries or road closures, according to a spokesman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Utility crews were working to repair the damaged pipeline, which was ruptured in an alley by a construction worker.