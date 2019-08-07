Gas leak reported in North Park

Posted 4:33 PM, August 7, 2019, by and

SAN DIEGO — Utility crews were working to make repairs at the site of a natural gas leak on Utah Street in North Park Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The natural gas leak reported in the 4200 block of Utah Street near Howard Avenue resulted in no reports of evacuations, injuries or road closures, according to a spokesman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Utility crews were working to repair the damaged pipeline, which was ruptured in an alley by a construction worker.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.