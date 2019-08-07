County supervisors approve new 5G regulations

SAN DIEGO — After voicing their frustrations over federal policy, San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance regulating 5G technology.

Numerous county residents spoke out against the rollout of 5G small-cell wireless towers, mainly for health reasons, including concern over radiation levels.

According to the county, the ordinance will comply with requirements for radiofrequency emissions set by the Federal Communications Commission. It will also require wireless carriers to submit annual reports on and post warnings of RF emissions.

County officials said that because of strict FCC rules, they were limited on how much they could do in response.

Supervisor Jim Desmond seemed to sum up the board’s attitude when he said, “We can’t do a damn thing here to protect (residents) on health or aesthetics.”

Last fall, the FCC approved a rule, now in effect, on the 5G wireless network deployment. According to critics, the rule curtails local authority by limiting fees that local governments may assess on companies that place or build new wireless service facilities. The FCC rule also gave local governments 60 days to evaluate applications from wireless companies on 5G structures.

San Diego County is part of a lawsuit, now before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, challenging the FCC ruling.