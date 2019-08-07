‘Clean Air for All’ aims to replace high-polluting vehicles

SAN DIEGO — Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox launched a program Wednesday to help mitigate the use of high-polluting vehicles around the county.

They said the county Air Pollution Control District’s “Clean Air for All” campaign will allow businesses, nonprofits and government organizations to replace their high-emission vehicles with more climate friendly options.

Over the next 45 days, eligible organizations and businesses can apply for Clean Air for All grants, which will be dispersed next summer. The county is specifically encouraging organizations like trucking and freight companies, fishing businesses, general contractors and K-12 schools to apply.

“The Clean Air for All campaign is another important action we’re taking to tackle climate change, and improve air quality,” Fletcher said. “I will continue working in my capacity as San Diego’s advocate on the Air Resources Board to ensure that we are providing resources to help our business community address climate change and air quality.”

Officials with the California Air Resources Board presented the county with roughly $28.5 million in state grants to fund the program. The funding comes from the California Climate Investments program, which uses cap-and-trade dollars to spur projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the economy and public health.

“We’re pleased to help support the efforts of Supervisor Fletcher and others who are committed to cleaning up the air in the San Diego region,” said Sydney Vergis, CARB’s assistant chief of mobile source division. “The funding … will help supply cleaner vehicles and support sustainable transit and mobility so no matter where you are in the county, we can all breathe cleaner air.”

Businesses and organizations can apply to the program online. The Air Pollution Control District will review and interview applicants later this year and sign contracts with selected organizations this winter.