Calif. stores among dozens closed by Sears, Kmart

REDLANDS, Calif. — More than two dozen Sears and Kmart stores are closing, including locations in California, as the company continues to struggle after emerging from bankruptcy.

The parent company of Sears and Kmart, called Transform Co., said Wednesday that it has “faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity. It plans to close five Kmarts and 21 Sears stores across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Liquidation sales will begin in mid-August and the stores will close in late October.

The company blamed “a generally weak retail environment” for the closures. It also attributed some of the company’s problems to its ongoing court battle with Sears Holdings, the still-bankrupt remnant of the company that used to own Sears and Kmart.

“These challenges have unfortunately affected our performance and limited our strategic choices,” Transform Co. added.

Transform Co. warned more store closures could soon be on the horizon.

“Our goal remains to return the company to profitability and preserve as many jobs as possible in the communities we serve,” it said in a statement.

The company said laid-off employees will be offered the same amount of severance that Sears Holdings gave to employees prior to its October 2018 bankruptcy.

Sears is moving forward on a strategy it believes will revitalize its brand. It plans to “accelerate the expansion” of its smaller-formart stores, Sears Home & Life. They are around 10,000 to 15,000 square feet, rather than the 160,000-square-foot older stores. They don’t sell apparel and instead focus on home goods, including appliances and mattresses.

Transform Co. also plans to add the remaining Sears Hometown and Outlet stores to its portfolio once it completes the purchase of the chain. These stores sell tools, outdoor goods and appliances. Roughly 650 Sears Hometown and Outlet stores remain open.

Sears emerged from bankruptcy in February. A bankruptcy court approved the sale of most of the retailer’s assets to a hedge fund controlled by Eddie Lampert, the company’s chairman, for $5.2 billion. Following the closures, Sears and Kmart will have about 400 remaining stores.

California stores:

Kmart: 1625 W Redlands Blvd., Redlands

Kmart: 14011 Palm Drive Desert, Hot Springs

Sears: Somersville Road, Antioch

Here’s the full list of Sears and Kmart closures:

Alabama

Sears: 2500 Riverchase Galleria, Birmingham

Colorado

Sears: 8501 W Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Florida

Sears: 6200 20th Street, Vero Beach

Sears: 901 US 27 North, Sebring

Georgia

Sears: 3700 Atlanta Hwy Suite 270, Athens

Illinois

Sears: 5 Stratford Square, Bloomingdale

Indiana

Sears: 2300 Southlake Mall, Merrillville

Sears: 6501 Grape Rd US 23, Mishawaka

Maryland

Sears: 6901 Security Sq Blvd, Baltimore

Massachusetts

Kmart: 159 Wilbraham Road, Palmer

Michigan

Sears: 6780 S. Westnedge Avenue, Portage

Sears: 4900 Fashion Square Mall, Saginaw

Missouri

Sears: 18777 E. 39th St South, Independence

Sears: 3 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St Peters

Sears: 330 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau

New York

Kmart: 975 Fairmount Avenue, Jamestown

Ohio

Sears: 600 Richland Mall, Mansfield

Puerto Rico

Kmart: Highway 3 Plaza, Guayama

Texas

Sears: 1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst

Sears: 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City

Virginia

Sears: 4812 Valley View Blvd NE, Roanoke

Washington

Sears: 4700 N. Division Street, Spokane

West Virginia

Sears: 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville