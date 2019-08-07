Bank robbery suspect arrested on South Bay freeway

Posted 5:49 PM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:26PM, August 7, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police arrested a bank robbery suspect on a Chula Vista freeway Wednesday evening.

Police say a U.S. Bank branch in the 3200 block of University Avenue in North Park was robbed shortly before 5 p.m. The suspect then drove off in a black SUV, leading officers on a pursuit.

Officials closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Palomar Street and the Palomar Street onramp, causing major traffic backup in the area during rush hour. Traffic was backed up to Washington Street.

