Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby from overturned SUV

SYLMAR, Calif. — Actor Danny Trejo helped rescue a baby who was strapped into the child seat of an SUV that overturned in a collision with another vehicle Wednesday in Sylmar.

The crash occurred in the area of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to ABC7, which reported that Trejo and a woman helped free the child, with the woman unbuckling the safety belt and Trejo reaching in to pull the child out.

Three people were taken to a hospital, none with life-threatening injuries, the station reported.

Trejo is a prolific movie and television actor and restaurateur known for such films as “Machete” and “Grindhouse.”