Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby from overturned SUV

Posted 6:19 PM, August 7, 2019, by

Danny Trejo attends the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb.

SYLMAR, Calif. — Actor Danny Trejo helped rescue a baby who was strapped into the child seat of an SUV that overturned in a collision with another vehicle Wednesday in Sylmar.

The crash occurred in the area of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to ABC7, which reported that Trejo and a woman helped free the child, with the woman unbuckling the safety belt and Trejo reaching in to pull the child out.

Three people were taken to a hospital, none with life-threatening injuries, the station reported.

Trejo is a prolific movie and television actor and restaurateur known for such films as “Machete” and “Grindhouse.”

