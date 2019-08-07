× 4 killed in series of stabbings in Orange County

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — Police say four people were killed Wednesday evening in a series of stabbings in Orange County.

Two people were killed at an apartment complex in Garden Grove, one at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, and one at a Subway restaurant in Santa Ana. Two other people were also stabbed in a crime spree that also targeted an insurance company.

A 33-year-old male man from Garden Grove is in custody. Police said he had no apparent connection to any of the victims.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, but they are still investigating multiple crime scenes.