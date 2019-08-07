4 killed in series of stabbings in Orange County

Posted 8:58 PM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02PM, August 7, 2019

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — Police say four people were killed Wednesday evening in a series of stabbings in Orange County.

Two people were killed at an apartment complex in Garden Grove, one at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, and one at a Subway restaurant in Santa Ana. Two other people were also stabbed in a crime spree that also targeted an insurance company.

A 33-year-old male man from Garden Grove is in custody. Police said he had no apparent connection to any of the victims.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, but they are still investigating multiple crime scenes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.