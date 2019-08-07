$100K in eyeglasses stolen from South Bay store

Posted 8:51 AM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52AM, August 7, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Four people were caught on surveillance video breaking into a Chula Vista optometry business and stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise.

A surveillance camera captured footage of the break-in at Pack and Bianes Vision Care Optometry on Eastlake Parkway, which happened around 4:10 a.m. on July 16, according to Chula Vista police.

Four burglars, with their faces covered by various articles of clothing, forced entry into the business and stole more than $100,000 worth of eyeglasses before fleeing in an SUV, police said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the break-in was urged to call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000

