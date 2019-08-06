Third person fractures skull from scooter crash this week

Posted 6:12 AM, August 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:15AM, August 6, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A 35-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday with serious head injuries he suffered when he crashed an electric scooter downtown.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Monday near the intersection First Avenue and C Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 35-year-old man was riding the scooter northbound on First Avenue when he fell off for unknown reasons and struck his head, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured skull and a brain bleed, which were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

On Monday a 25-year-old man fractured his skull after falling from his electric scooter in East Village.

And a 50-year-old woman is still in the hospital after crashing her scooter over the weekend and fracturing her skull in Point Loma. Her husband tells FOX 5 she is fighting for her life.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.716792 by -117.163833.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.