Third person fractures skull from scooter crash this week

SAN DIEGO — A 35-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday with serious head injuries he suffered when he crashed an electric scooter downtown.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Monday near the intersection First Avenue and C Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 35-year-old man was riding the scooter northbound on First Avenue when he fell off for unknown reasons and struck his head, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured skull and a brain bleed, which were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

On Monday a 25-year-old man fractured his skull after falling from his electric scooter in East Village.

And a 50-year-old woman is still in the hospital after crashing her scooter over the weekend and fracturing her skull in Point Loma. Her husband tells FOX 5 she is fighting for her life.