Robber shoots man in hand, takes bike

SAN DIEGO — A 37-year-old man was shot in the hand by a man who then stole his bicycle near a roadside in the San Pasqual area near Escondido, police said Tuesday.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday on a bike path near the intersection of East Via Rancho Parkway and Sunset Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 37-year-old man was riding his bicycle eastbound under Interstate 15 when a man jumped out from behind rocks on the side of the path, pointed a handgun at the bicyclist and demanded his bike, Buttle said.

The bicyclist raised his hands and the gunman fired four shots, striking the victim once in the hand, the officer said.

The victim ran away westbound and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

His assailant got on the bike and rode off in an unknown direction, he said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Robbery detectives were investigating the robbery.