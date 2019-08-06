Over 4,200 without power near City Heights 

Posted 7:23 AM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30AM, August 6, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Two outages left just over 4,200 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power Tuesday morning in the Rolando, City Heights, and Oak Park areas.

The first outage, affecting 4,159 customers, was reported at 2:52 a.m., according to San Diego Gas and Electric’s online outage map. The second outage, affecting 48 customers, was reported at 3:43 a.m.

Customers affected by the first outage were expected to have power restored by 8 a.m., according to SDG&E. The second outage was expected to be resolved by 9 a.m.

The utility was assessing both outages to determine their causes.

