Over 4,200 without power near City Heights 

SAN DIEGO — Two outages left just over 4,200 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power Tuesday morning in the Rolando, City Heights, and Oak Park areas.

The first outage, affecting 4,159 customers, was reported at 2:52 a.m., according to San Diego Gas and Electric’s online outage map. The second outage, affecting 48 customers, was reported at 3:43 a.m.

Customers affected by the first outage were expected to have power restored by 8 a.m., according to SDG&E. The second outage was expected to be resolved by 9 a.m.

The utility was assessing both outages to determine their causes.