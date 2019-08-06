× Man to stand trial for crash that killed 3 family members

VISTA, Calif. — A 20-year-old Oceanside man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he plowed a pickup truck into a crowded car at an intersection near Buccaneer Beach, killing a woman and her daughters and injuring three other family members, was ordered Tuesday to stand trial.

Mason Robert Fish faces 13 years in state prison if convicted of felon and misdemeanor charges stemming from the Feb. 5 crash that killed 74-year- old Rufina Arango Rodriguez of Oceanside and her daughters, 40-year-old Petra Arango of Oceanside, and 56-year-old Eloina Arango of Mexico.

Petra Arango’s 13-year-old daughter, husband and father were also injured in the wreck.

Prosecutors allege Fish was under the influence of cocaine and prescription medication at the time. He is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury, possession of cocaine and driving without a license.

Fish was heading south on South Coast Highway shortly before 1 p.m. when he allegedly ran a red light at Oceanside Boulevard, crashing his 2007 Toyota Tacoma into the driver’s side of the family’s eastbound 2003 Mazda sedan. The broadside impact sent the sedan spinning “violently” across the road crossing and ejected two of the four backseat passengers, Petra Arango and her daughter, onto the pavement, Sgt. Rick Davis said.

Petra Arango died at a hospital about an hour after the crash.

The two men in the front seats of the Mazda wound up trapped in the wreckage. After firefighters freed them, they were taken to trauma centers for treatment of what were described as moderately serious injuries.

It appeared that none of the family members were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, Davis said.

Fish was uninjured in the crash.

He was previously being held on $800,000 bail, but is currently out of custody.