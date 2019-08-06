Man stabbed with screwdriver in alley behind apartment

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver during a fight involving at least four other men outside his home in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 8:25 p.m. Monday in an alley on 48th Street just south of Trojan Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 34-year-old man was returning home and had just turned into an alley when he found his path blocked by a group of five or six men, Buttle said.

Words were exchanged before the group let the man pass, then approached him as he parked and got out of his vehicle, the officer said. Another argument ensued and escalated into a fight, during which the victim was stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver.

The group fled and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available. Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s mid-city division were investigating the assault.