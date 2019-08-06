Man accused of killing daughter appears in court after two no-shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A man accused of killing his 7-year-old daughter made an appearance in court today, after not showing up for two previously scheduled appearances.

Pedro Araujo, 27, of Oceanside, was a no-show last Friday, and was a no-show again on Monday.

Officials would not give an exact reason for why the jail could not produce Araujo the first two times.

“The defendant was scheduled for arraignment on Friday. The jail did not produce him for that hearing, so the court found good cause to trail it until today. Again, the jail did not produce him for arraignment today. The court again found good cause," said Deputy District Attorney Ryan Saunders.

Araujo was scheduled to appear Monday and enter a plea to several charges including those in connection with the murder of his 7-year-old daughter.

Last week, Araujo was arrested after his mother arrived at his home to pick up her granddaughters. She told investigators that when her son opened the door, she saw he was covered in blood. She called 911 immediately.

Oceanside Police arrived and found the body of his 7-year-old daughter, Mariah Araujo, inside the bathroom. Police did not reveal exactly how she died, but the criminal complaint says a knife was found on the scene and was used in her killing.

Family members of the victim spoke to FOX 5 last week and said Araujo should never have had custody of the girls. They said he was unstable, a drug user and had a lengthy criminal history.

“His hands -- he’s got those tattoos of a gang. He’s gang-related,” said the victim’s great-uncle, Aurelio Avina. "Everybody was afraid of him back in school, and you know he’s got a record, being in jail and all that."



“Two weeks prior, Oceanside Police Department let the grandmother know that he needs to have a restraining order," said the victim's aunt, Karina Avina. "It wasn’t done. That’s the main point. Why wasn’t it done? Why wasn’t he out of the house way before this happened?"

Araujo faces 26 years to life in prison if he’s convicted of the charges listed against him.