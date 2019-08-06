× Box truck hits, kills woman on highway

SAN DIEGO — A woman walking on State Route 94 was hit and killed by a box truck late Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound freeway lanes around 11 a.m. near Euclid Avenue in southeast San Diego.

Paramedics and California Highway Patrol rushed to the scene and blocked the two right lanes while the woman received medical care. CHP said she was in her early 20’s and did not have an ID with her.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the crash or if the woman was homeless. Investigators believe she was hit by the truck and then possibly by another two vehicles.

