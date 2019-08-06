Firefighters battle garage fire in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a Point Loma Heights garage Tuesday evening.

The blaze in the 2000 block of Froude Street was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

The location is also a surfboard repair shop, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A hazardous materials team was called out to handle chemicals and materials.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The fire slightly damaged a neighboring fence.

Two cats were removed and picked up by the San Diego Humane Society.