Firefighters battle Chula Vista apartment fire

Posted 2:27 PM, August 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:34PM, August 6, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A fire broke out at a South Bay apartment complex Tuesday, leaving nearly a dozen people without a home.

The blaze on Stampede Way near Cottonwood Park was reported at 2:55 p.m. When Chula Vista firefighters arrived, they discovered a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Residents were evacuated as crews worked to put out the flames.

Around 10 people need to find a place to stay, according to firefighters. The Red Cross was notified.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 32.633832 by -116.979096.

