Firefighters battle Chula Vista apartment fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A fire broke out at a South Bay apartment complex Tuesday, leaving nearly a dozen people without a home.
The blaze on Stampede Way near Cottonwood Park was reported at 2:55 p.m. When Chula Vista firefighters arrived, they discovered a garage fully engulfed in flames.
Residents were evacuated as crews worked to put out the flames.
Around 10 people need to find a place to stay, according to firefighters. The Red Cross was notified.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
32.633832 -116.979096