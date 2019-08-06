Firefighters battle Chula Vista apartment fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A fire broke out at a South Bay apartment complex Tuesday, leaving nearly a dozen people without a home.

The blaze on Stampede Way near Cottonwood Park was reported at 2:55 p.m. When Chula Vista firefighters arrived, they discovered a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Residents were evacuated as crews worked to put out the flames.

Around 10 people need to find a place to stay, according to firefighters. The Red Cross was notified.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.