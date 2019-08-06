Fire breaks out at Mandarin House in La Jolla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze that broke out Tuesday morning at a restaurant in La Jolla.

The non-injury fire was reported around 9:50 a.m. at the Mandarin House on La Jolla Boulevard, just south of Bonair Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the single-story restaurant, Munoz said. Crews knocked down the flames within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.