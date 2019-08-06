Fire breaks out at Mandarin House in La Jolla

Posted 4:10 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, August 6, 2019

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze that broke out Tuesday morning at a restaurant in La Jolla.

The non-injury fire was reported around 9:50 a.m. at the Mandarin House on La Jolla Boulevard, just south of Bonair Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the single-story restaurant, Munoz said. Crews knocked down the flames within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.830345 by -117.276458.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.