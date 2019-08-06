Driver rescued after flipping SUV
SAN DIEGO — Rescue crews pulled a driver from their SUV after a crash on a busy Mira Mesa thoroughfare Tuesday morning.
The driver hit a tree on Black Mountain Road near Rockfield Way just after 8 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Paramedics and firefighters rushed to the area for a “vehicle rescue,” SDFD said, and the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Black Mountain Road was closed in the immediate area. You can track live traffic conditions with our interactive map.
We will update this developing story as we learn more.
32.926737 -117.124731