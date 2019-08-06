× Driver rescued after flipping SUV

SAN DIEGO — Rescue crews pulled a driver from their SUV after a crash on a busy Mira Mesa thoroughfare Tuesday morning.

The driver hit a tree on Black Mountain Road near Rockfield Way just after 8 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Paramedics and firefighters rushed to the area for a “vehicle rescue,” SDFD said, and the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Black Mountain Road was closed in the immediate area. You can track live traffic conditions with our interactive map.

#NOW: portion of Black Mtn. Rd in Mira Mesa shut down following major crash. SUV on its side, appears to have hit a tree. Driver taken to hospital with unknown injuries. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/PWaTLyZ2H7 — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) August 6, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.