Cooler weather, lightning in Tuesday forecast

SAN DIEGO -- Temperatures are expected to cool off Tuesday in San Diego County, but monsoonal moisture will create a chance of dry lighting throughout the county Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A wave of moisture moving up from the south will bring a chance of dry lightning Tuesday morning in coastal and inland valley areas as well as the mountains and deserts, NWS meteorologist Stefanie Sullivan said.

No precipitation is expected in those areas because the moisture is positioned higher than it usually is and any rainfall will evaporate before reaching the ground, Sullivan said.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 83 degrees near the coast and inland, 87 in the western valleys, 94 near the foothills, 94 in the mountains and 110 in the deserts.

For the remainder of the week, temperatures are expected to remain around the same and dry, seasonal weather is expected to return by this weekend, forecasters said.