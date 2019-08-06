Chula Vista police host National Night Out for hundreds of residents

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Chula Vista Police Department headquarters Tuesday for a chance to interact and learn from the city’s police force as part of National Night Out.

Several gatherings were planned throughout San Diego County to give residents a chance to mingle with police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

In Chula Vista, there were plenty of displays and exhibits like a K-9 demonstration, where a police dog showed off its skills taking down a make-believe suspect. There were also a lot of booths providing information, services and other displays. And there was plenty of free food such as bacon-wrapped hot dogs.

“The community gets to talk to officers on first-name basis see that we’re not just robots in uniform,” said Chula Vista Police Lt. Dan Peak.

Google Map for coordinates 32.639964 by -117.083680.

