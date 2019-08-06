× Burger joint wants to hire and pay intern to eat bacon

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A burger joint is making the dreams of bacon-lovers everywhere come true with a new internship program.

Farmer Boys, a restaurant with two locations in Escondido, is looking to hire its first ‘Bacon Intern.’ The lucky person will spend one day pigging out on bacon-topped items, testing them for flavor and thickness.

The Bacon Intern will be paid $1,000 for the day. To apply, go to the Farmer Boys Instagram page for more details (@FarmerBoysFood).

The position will be posted through Tuesday, August 20. All candidates must be at least 18 years old.