Brawl breaks out over pool chair at apartment complex

Posted 6:26 AM, August 6, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Two men were arrested on suspicion of injuring four people during a fight at a pool in a Kearny Mesa apartment complex, police said Tuesday.

The fight happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the Olympus Corsair apartments on Aero Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A large group was in the pool area of the apartment complex when a fight broke out over a chair, Buttle said. During the fight, one victim was struck with a pool cue and three others were beaten up, but they all refused medical attention, he said.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, whose names were not immediately available, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Buttle said.

