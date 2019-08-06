× Biker crashes after going off-road in East County chase

SAN DIEGO — A biker was finally arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase in East County.

The chase started when deputies spotted a motorcyclist without a license plate, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. The biker refused to stop when they tried to pull him over, and he sped off along State Route 67 in the Lakeside area.

Eventually the biker went off-road near Mapleview Street in Lakeside, crashing in a riverbed.

He tried to get up and run, but was tracked down by deputies and arrested. The man was hurt in the crash and getting a medical evaluation before being booked, deputies said.