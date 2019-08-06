× 3 run off after boat capsizes in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — Three people ran off after a capsized boat washed up on shore in the South Bay Monday night, prompting an investigation by Customs and Border Protection.

The overturned boat appeared on shore near Seacoast Drive and Daisy Avenue, just north of the pier, around 8 p.m. A man from the boat was injured and rushed to the hospital by paramedics. Witnesses said three other people from the boat ran off.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the boat was involved in drug or human smuggling, said Christopher Allen, with San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. But investigators were seen cutting open cushions to search for anything that may have been hidden on the boat, and Customs and Border Protection was called to join the investigation.

The other three people had not been found as of Tuesday morning.