Toddler found dead in car

TIERRASANTA, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department said they found the body of a toddler in a car Monday.

Police said around 12:42 p.m. a mother called 911 stating she just woke up and could not find her 2-year-old girl.

Officers added shortly after, they discovered the body of the child in the family car on Leary and Orleck Street.

Police are investigating the home, which is U.S. naval housing for enlisted personnel.

