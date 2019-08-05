SDSU basketball player remembers cousin who died shielding baby from bullets in El Paso

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Everything in Jordan Anchando’s life seemed to be heading in the right direction. Her cousin, Monique Terry, a senior forward on San Diego State’s women’s basketball team, says Anchando had recently celebrated a one-year anniversary with her husband Andre. Then tragedy struck.

“Me and my mom were out running errands when she started receiving text messages,” Terry said. “As soon as we got home, we looked on the news to see if they would tell us anything.”

As Terry would soon learn, a gunman walked into a Walmart in El Paso, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more. Jordan and Andre both lost their lives. But in the days that followed, Terry and the family soon learned the heroic circumstances in which her cousin died.

“That just speaks to the kind of person she was,” Terry said of hearing the news. “She was a great person who would give anything for her baby. Her and her husband.”

Investigators revealed that the couple died shielding their 2-month-old baby from the bullets. The infant suffered some injuries after his mother landed on top of him. The couple leaves behind three kids, including a 5-year-old, who celebrated a birthday the same day her parents were killed.

Terry said the family is looking after the couple’s kids thanks to donations from a GoFundMe campaign, and the rest of the family is struggling through their emotions.

“My mom is taking it hard because they say that Jordan looks like her and had a lot of my mom in her," Anchando said. "My aunt and uncle are taking it hard too. It’s never easy to lose someone. Especially your first born.”